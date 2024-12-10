Logo Image

JP Morgan: Higher price targets for Greek banks

English

JP Morgan: Higher price targets for Greek banks

Last week, JP Morgan rated “overweight” the shares of the MSCI Greece index, which includes all four banks, seeing an increase of +17% to +25% in 2025

JP Morgan upgraded the price targets for Greek bank shares.

Specifically, the US rating agency upgraded Eurobank to 3.20 euros (from 2.80 euros), National Bank to 9.80 euros (from 9.70 euros), Piraeus Bank to 6.20 euros (from 5.90 euros) and Alpha Bank to 2.50 euros (from 2.30 euros).

The current stock market price of Eurobank is set at 2.25 euros, National Bank’s at 7.64 euros, Piraeus’ at 3.90 euros and Alpha Bank’s at 1.64 euros.

Last week, JP Morgan rated “overweight” the shares of the MSCI Greece index, which includes all four banks, seeing an increase of +17% to +25% in 2025.

In 2024, the average banking return is +20.6%, which helps the sector index climb to 1,300 points, i.e. to the highest level in the last nine years.

The cumulative capitalization of the four banks on the ATHEX board is estimated, based on the latest prices, at 23.8 billion euros, with Eurobank and National Bank in the first two positions with 8.2 and 7.0 billion euros, respectively.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube