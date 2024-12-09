400,000 people disappeared from the middle class in Greece

The government is seeking an antidote to the high cost of living through changes to the tax scale, in the context of achieving the goal set for “re-approaching” the middle class.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is already working on a new framework of targeted interventions to be presented next year that will contribute to the relief mainly of incomes ranging from 20,000 euros to 50,000 euros, so that they will be implemented from 2026.

Based on the data already being processed by the ministry, the middle class has collapsed during the last years, since taxpayers who declared income from 20,000 euros to 30,000 euros fell to 500,000 in 2016 compared to more than 900,000 in 2009. However, an increase has been observed over the last few years.

Undoubtedly, the “free fall” of middle incomes is due to the difficult years of the memoranda, but since then their “restructuring” has been significantly delayed, despite any positive measures that have been taken in the tax field in recent years.

In this context, the government, which wants to “win” the middle class, is planning changes with the introduction of new tax reliefs, changes mainly in the tax scale, as well as a reduction in the presumptions in order to reverse the climate.