Helleniq Energy: Agreement to acquire 50% of Elpedison for 164 million euros

Helleniq Energy has reached an agreement with Edison International Shareholdings S.p.A. on the terms of the acquisition of 50% of the company Elpedison.

“Helleniq Energy Holdings S.E. announced that it has agreed with Edison International Shareholdings S.p.A. the basic commercial terms for the purchase by the company of 50% of the company Elpedison B.V., which is based in the Netherlands and owns 100% of its Greek subsidiary ‘Elpedison Power Generation Sole Proprietorship S.A.’ (‘ELPEDISON’), subject to the signing of a final purchase and sale agreement,” the company’s announcement stated.

The price for 50% of the share capital of Elpedison B.V. amounts to approximately 164 million euros, plus adjustments up to the amount of 31 million euros, which relate to adjustments to specific balance sheet items and cash, as provided for in the agreement reached. The share purchase agreement, as well as the required actions for the approval of the transaction by the competent regulatory authorities, will follow in the immediate future, and upon their completion, the transfer of the shares and the payment of the price will be implemented.

The company already holds 50% of the share capital of Elpedison B.V. (5% directly and 45% indirectly through its 100% subsidiary, Helleniq Energy International GmbH) and, consequently, after the said transfer, which is estimated to be completed within the first half of 2025, Elpedison B.V. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Elpedison, become 100% controlled companies by Helleniq Energy Holdings S.A.