Tourist spending in Greece up 14%

Tourist spending in Greece increased by 14% compared to the previous year, according to the “Visa Mediterranean Tourism Analysis.”

The analysis covers transactions in physical stores in Greece with Visa cards issued abroad, from October 2023 to September 2024. The “Visa Mediterranean Tourism Analysis” is communicated to the Greek Ministry of Tourism within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed with Visa in 2022.

More specifically, the tourism sector in Greece continues to thrive with key indicators recording, among others, a strong increase in both the number of visitors and the number of transactions, among others. Visitors increased by 17%, while transactions rose by 22%, indicating a shift towards cashless payments.

Countries that contribute the most to Greek tourism

The key countries that fueled the growth of Greek tourism are the UK (12%), the US (14%), Germany (24%) and France (10%). Athens emerged as the most popular destination among all Greek cities, recording a 17% increase compared to last year, with Mykonos ranking second. The United Arab Emirates recorded the highest average spend per visitor, while Turkey showed the most notable increase in tourism spending with +114%, followed by China with a 63% increase.

Beyond the tourist season

Visa data shows that the increase in spending during the off-peak months was higher than the increase observed in mid-summer. March 2024 saw a 19% increase in spending compared to the same period in 2023, April saw a 17% increase, while September saw a 15% increase. Visitor spending in July and August accounts for 39% of total annual spending.

Regions with the highest tourism spending

The region with the highest transaction value continues to be Athens, recording an 18% increase year-on-year. Destinations that show a different trend from the average are Rhodes and Chania (22%), Mykonos (+2%), Santorini (-1%).