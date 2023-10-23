The Grimaldi era begins in Igoumenitsa

The sale of the majority package of shares (67%) of the Igoumenitsa Port Organisation to a joint venture led by the Italian Grimaldi group, was recently concluded paving the way for the transition to a new era.

At the signing of the sales agreement, between the consortium and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that the group’s business plan is not isolated, it is not locally targeted and this indicates that Greece is now becoming an important partner of strategic agreements and a field of major international investments.

“It becomes a magnet for cross-border capital, which translates into collective prosperity. And I would also particularly stress the dimension of the strategic alliance that our country is developing with Italy. Italy is a very big investor in our country. This relationship is further expanded with the presence of the Grimaldi group which has very ambitious plans for Igoumenitsa,” he said.

It should be noted that the group, whose subsidiary is also Minoan Lines, has already won the corresponding tender for the port of Heraklion, with a price close to 80 million euros.

On his part, the managing director of the Italian shipping group, Emanuele Grimaldi, underlined: “We all know that Igoumenitsa is the gateway between Western Europe, Greece, the Balkans and Turkey. In this context we plan to attract and further upgrade the maritime services dedicated to the transport of goods and passengers between this port and the Adriatic coast of Italy, which are essential for the trade between the nations of the Mediterranean.”