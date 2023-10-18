IOBE: Greek-owned shipping world leader

The leading position of Greek-owned shipping on a global level and its significant contribution to the Greek economy is confirmed in a research by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research – IOBE, which was presented today in a central hotel in Athens.

The study, funded by the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, confirms a decrease in the entry of young seamen into the profession as well as a small participation of women.

According to the research, in 2023 the Greek-owned shipping continued to occupy a leading position worldwide in terms of deadweight tonnage (DWT) followed by China and Japan. More specifically, Greece’s ocean liner fleet amounted to 393.0 million dwt compared to China’s 302.0 million dwt and Japan’s 237.7 million dwt.

The Greek-owned fleet is second in value ($163 billion) after China ($163 billion).

In the same year, Greek companies implemented the third largest order program (in terms of GT), which however lags behind the first two shipping powers.

In particular, the first is China, which currently has orders for 34.1 million GT, followed by Japan with 28.9 million GT and Greece is in the third place with 20 million GT.