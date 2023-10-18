National Bank of Greece privatization on the cards

Τhe Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) gave the green light to advisers to come up with specific proposals for the continuation of the privatization program.

It is estimated that the next move will concern the National Bank of Greece and a part of the shares that the Fund has in its portfolio.

JP Morgan, advisor to the Fund, during yesterday’s meeting of the board of directors of the HFSF, referred to developments in the international markets and the sector in particular. It argued that privatizations must continue, despite the developments in the Middle East, as the market has not been affected.

it was underlined that so far the effect of the war on our country has not been great. Therefore, JP Morgan advised the HFSF to proceed with the privatization of the percentage of one more bank which, although it was not clarified which one it will be, it is estimated that it will be the National Bank.

The procedure will begin as soon as the third quarter results of the banks are released and provided that they show a strong performance.