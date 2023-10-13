Foreign Ministry: The repatriation of Greek citizens from Israel concluded successfully

Greece was among the first countries to successfully complete the repatriation of its citizens from Israel, the foreign ministry said in an announcement on Friday. This was due to the swift mobilisation of the ministry via the Greek embassy in Tel Aviv and the General Consulate in Jerusalem for the safe return of Greek visitors and permanent residents, the announcement said.

According to the foreign ministry, the first 90 Greek visitors returned on Monday, followed by another 68 people on Tuesday. The return of 72 Greek residents of Israel who expressed a desire to return to Greece followed on Thursday.

The above repatriation flights also facilitated the return of European and third-country citizens, namely citizens of Austria, Germany, Israel, Albania, Belgium, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Ireland, Latvia, Ukraine and Panama, according to the announcement.