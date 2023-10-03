First two-stroke ammonia engine available at the end of 2024

MAN Energy Solutions is expected to deliver the first two-stroke ammonia engine at the end of 2024, while from 2025 it is to be tested on dual-fuel ships, in an effort to cease carbon emissions in shipping.

Speaking to shipping magazine tradewinds, MAN ES chief marketing officer and head of development, Nikos Kourtidis, said the company is now 100% able to operate its test engine in Copenhagen, on which it has so far spent 72,000 man-hours on research and development.

He further added that 37 patent applications have been filed during this process, with four pending and six granted.

He said initial tests used 10% to 15% pilot oil but added that the company’s research and development target is 5%, which he is confident will be achieved.

He stressed that tests will be carried out for the rest of this year, and by the end of 2024 the company will be working on the full-scale commercial engine.

“In 2025 and 2026, ‘pilot ships’ equipped with ammonia dual-fuel engines will follow,” the head of MAN ES sales and promotions, Thomas Hansen, said adding that ammonia has many different properties, including toxicity, and requires a responsible strategy.

He also pointed out that many companies have already invested in the marine ammonia supply chain and all major shipyards have ship plans ready, urging MAN ES to take a “cautious approach” to bringing these engines to market.