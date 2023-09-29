Gaming Supervision and Control Committee to submit proposal for casinos modernization

The Gaming Supervision and Control Committee is expected to submit its comprehensive proposal to the Minister of National Economy and Finance for the modernization of casinos in October.

The Draft Casino Regulation, the consultation of which was completed at the beginning of September, includes key provisions concerning issues related to responsible gaming, the training of casino employees, the issuance of an individual player card for electronic games, the operation information system of supervision and control, etc. The regulations also include some proposals whose implementation requires legislative regulation, such as the operation of studios for online games.

Among the problems that have led the majority of casinos to an impasse is management inadequacy and lack of investment on the part of entrepreneurs, inability to adapt to new market conditions, reckless lending by casino businesses, without collateral, but also the “regulatory” logic of the public sector, which is anachronistic and short-sighted and does not care about the viability of businesses for the collection of taxes in the long term.