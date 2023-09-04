Papastergiou: gov.gr ‘presses enter’ on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence and its use to the benefit of citizens emerges as one of the priorities of the Digital Governance Ministry.

“The first version of gov.gr with Artificial Intelligence will be presented in the coming days at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF),” Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, said in an exclusive interview with “Naftemporiki.”

Papastergiou pointed out that the first bill of the Digital Governance Ministry will concern cyber security and it will be discussed in the Council of Ministers in October in view of its submission to the Parliament. Moreover, a new organization is being created with access to approximately 2,000 organizations and critical infrastructures, including those belonging to the private sector.

Papastergiou also said that the planning for the microsatellites project and overall the country’s space policy are under review.

The Smart Readiness Voucher action will start in September followed by the Gigabit Voucher action, he said, adding that the infrastructure of broadband networks in semi-urban and rural areas (UFBB), a project estimated at 870 million euros, will soon be implemented.