Blazes ravage Greece; Fire in Mt Parnitha out of control

Firefighting operations continued in Mt Parnitha throughout Wednesday night to prevent the rekindling of fire pockets. Although the fire had abated in the evening, strong winds started blowing in the area around 3 am leading to a resurgence. The fire is out of control and is now heading towards the national park.

A total of 260 firefighters with 13 teams on foot, and 77 vehicles are operating in the area, assisted by 6 aircraft and 7 helicopters.

Forces provided by the General Staff of National Defense and the Hellenic Police, as well as water carriers and machinery of the Region of Attica also provide their help.

The areas of Agia Paraskevi and Agios Nikolaos were evacuated while further areas are prepared to do so.

Firefighters are also scrambling to put out the fire in Alexandroupolis raging for a sixth day. Rhodopi and Boeotia are also engulfed in flames.