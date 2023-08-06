Evalend Shipping enters LNG carriers

Evalend Shipping, owned by Kritons Lentoudis, is a new company entering the market of LNG carriers, placing a record order at the South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

In particular, the yard announced yesterday a contract for the construction of two ships, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, without naming the shipowner with whom it agreed.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, the group of Lentoudis is behind the order.

The two ships, which will be ready by November 2027, have a total cost of 530 million dollars. It is noted that the price of 265 million dollars is one of the highest ever recorded for an LNG carrier of this capacity.

This new investment marks Evalend’s opening to the LNG carrier market, as previously it was active in tankers, bulk carriers and LPG carriers.

According to analysts, the outlook for the sector looks favorable.