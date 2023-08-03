Mitsotakis, El-Sisi reaffirm Greece-Egypt strategic relation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President El-Sisi reaffirmed the strategic relationship between Greece and Egypt as well as the will to further upgrade it, as the Greek Prime Minister stated after their meeting.

Mitsotakis called his meeting with the Egyptian President ‘brief but productive’.

Referring to the agenda of the talks, he said that “we had the opportunity to discuss all the issues of our cooperation, to make an assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.” He also said that it was reaffirmed that “Greece and Egypt are factors of stability in our wider geopolitical neighborhood.”

In addition, according to the Greek Prime Minister, they discussed “the new perspectives of cooperation, emphasizing the issues of energy, now that the interconnection between Greece and Egypt through an electricity cable is a project which seems to enjoy the support of the European Union.”