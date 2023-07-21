Fires: The EU is sending additional firefighting forces in Greece

The EU is mobilizing additional aerial firefighting forces for Greece through rescEU, as European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janes Lenarcic, announced in a post on Twitter, while the explosive mixture created by the rekindlings and the new heatwave keep the state apparatus on alert.

“As the wildfires danger in Attica is expected to remain very high, we are mobilizing addition rescEU firefighting air capacities. One Canadair from Croatia and two air tractors from Cyprus are about to arrive any time now,” the Commissioner said and added:

“Additional ground forces will also come from Romania and Bulgaria.“