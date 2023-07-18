Attiki Odos: 6 bids for its new concession contract

Six (6) bids were submitted in the tender for the concession contract regarding the financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of the Attiki Odos for a period of 25 years, said the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of the Superfund.

More specifically, the following schemes submitted bids:

ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS S.A.

GEK TERNA SA

Association of persons BRISA – AUTO ESTRADAS de PORTUGAL S.A. – RUBICONE MIDCO, B.V. –INTRAKAT A.E.

Association of persons MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT MOTORWAY HOLDINGS S.ar.l. – FINCOP INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Association of persons VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S. – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S. – MYTILINEOS S.A. – MOBILITY PARTNER S.A.S.

Association of persons ACTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. – AVAX SA – MERIDIAM EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENTS 4 S.A.S.

The evaluation process will start immediately. The financial bids of investors who meet the tender conditions will be unsealed at a future meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund, following all the prescribed procedures.

Attiki Odos is a modern highway of about 70 km length, constructed in the 1990s on a concession basis. It is the regional road axis of the wider metropolitan area of Athens and a key part of the road network of the Prefecture of Attica.