Attiki Odos: 6 bids for its new concession contract

The evaluation process will start immediately.

Six (6) bids were submitted in the tender for the concession contract regarding the financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of the Attiki Odos for a period of 25 years, said the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of the Superfund.

More specifically, the following schemes submitted bids:

  • ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS S.A.
  • GEK TERNA SA
  • Association of persons BRISA – AUTO ESTRADAS de PORTUGAL S.A. – RUBICONE MIDCO, B.V. –INTRAKAT A.E.
  • Association of persons MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT MOTORWAY HOLDINGS S.ar.l. – FINCOP INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
  • Association of persons VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S. – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S. – MYTILINEOS S.A. – MOBILITY PARTNER S.A.S.
  • Association of persons ACTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. – AVAX SA – MERIDIAM EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENTS 4 S.A.S.

The evaluation process will start immediately. The financial bids of investors who meet the tender conditions will be unsealed at a future meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund, following all the prescribed procedures.

Attiki Odos is a modern highway of about 70 km length, constructed in the 1990s on a concession basis. It is the regional road axis of the wider metropolitan area of Athens and a key part of the road network of the Prefecture of Attica.

