Zagorin: Expansion of cold storage areas

The Agricultural Cooperative of Zagora (“Zagorin”) is launching an investment of more than 3 million euros for the creation of new cold storage facilities with a capacity of 4.5 thousand tons.

Ιt is also proceeding with the registration of the Pelion chestnuts as protected designation of origin products.

The year 2022, as the newly re-elected president of the Cooperative, Ioannis Kravvaris, pointed out to “Naftemporiki”, was a year of overproduction of apples, which led to an increase in the turnover of the Cooperative to the level of 20 million euros. This year, however, the bad weather conditions have reduced production.

In 2022, the Cooperative also developed export activity to Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, however, its orientation is focused on the domestic market, in which it has been placed in all major retail chains, while it also maintains two stores in the Central Vegetable Market of Thessaloniki and in the Renti Vegetable Market in Athens.