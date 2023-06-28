Logo Image

Athens stock exchange: Recovery after recent correction

Greek stocks ended high in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday following the positive climate in European markets. The general index of the market was up 0.97% to end at 1.247.20 points, off the day’s highs at 1.248.00. The Large Cap index ended 1.21% up and the Mid Cap index edged up 0.92%.

Turnover was 102.85 million euros in volume of 38,515,051 shares. Jumbo (3.63%), Piraeus Bank (3.59%), Elvalhalcor (3.04%), Aegean Airlines (2.96%), Public Power Company (2.56%) and NBG (2.08%) scored the biggest gains among blue chip stocks.

