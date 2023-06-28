Greek ministers with difficult missions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is paying special focus on the reform agenda and for this reason he stressed the need for accelerating a series of changes in today’s first cabinet meeting.

At the same time, the government stresses the importance of reforms in critical sectors such as education, health, justice and the modernization of the state. And the persons who have been called to undertake these difficult missions are four:

– Michalis Chrysochoidis (Health Minister) undertakes an ambitious project: the reform of the national health system. This is the government’s biggest bet and the next day’s plan envisages 10,000 health recruitments, modernization of 80 hospitals and 156 health centers, creation of 315 telemedicine units and free preventive examinations for all citizens.

– Kyriakos Pierrakakis (Education Minister), one of the most successful ministers of the previous government, assumes a new critical position. This is a person with a centrist profile who is estimated to be able to speak to a wider audience in order to drive a series of important changes. Emphasis is placed on the “digital school” with its 36,000 interactive tables and new teaching methods.

– Niki Kerameus (Interior Minister) should proceed with a series of moves to modernize the state and deal with long-term ills. The new minister is called upon to win the big bet for an efficient and citizen-friendly state. Among the measures promoted is the acceleration of the recruitment process, the new salary scale in the public sector and also the evaluation of the entire range of public administration.

– Giorgos Floridis (Justice Minister) has to deal with the problem of delays. The main goal is to speed up the time for dispensing justice close to the European average (less than 500 days) and to clear pending cases. From a political point of view, the choice of Floridis – who previously served as PASOK minister – shows the decision of Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue the “openings”.