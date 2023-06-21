Alpha Bank successfully completes MREL bond offer

The book-building process for Alpha Bank’s MREL bond offer was concluded on Tuesday. The interest rate was set at 7% as a result of high demand

Bids submitted surpassed 1.3 billion euros and more than 145 investors expressed interest. The bank raised 500 million euros against a target of 400 million euros, with a 6.875% coupon.

In this way, the bank took advantage of the fertile investment interest created after the presentation of the 3-year business plan and appealed to the markets by issuing a senior preferred bond, while the rest of the Greek banks are also preparing similar issues in the near future.

This is the second issuance of the current year.