Bulgaria officially the honoured country in 87th Thessaloniki International Fair

Bulgaria’s participation in the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) as an “Honored Country” was officially announced earlier on Thursday by the president of TIF-Helexpo, Tassos Tzikas, during the opening of the 1st International Circular Economy Exhibition FORWARD GREEN, confirming yesterday’s report of “Naftemporiki.”

“We have just got a confirmation of our proposal to have Bulgaria as an honored country at the 87th TIF in September,” Tzikas stressed and added that TIF-Helexpo administration always had in mind to choose a Balkan country because – as he pointed out – “it is very important to show our friendship and spirit of cooperation in the Balkans.”

After the withdrawal of Israel a few months ago, due to the geopolitical developments and the tension in its wider region, the competent authorities were in contact with Bulgaria and South Korea, “Naftemporiki” reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

South Korea will also be present at the international fair with a large business delegation, while the administration of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) announced that it is preparing meetings of Greek and Korean companies in the context of this year’s TIF.