Bank of Greece: Interest rate spread between new deposits and loans widening

The interest rate spread between new deposits and loans increased to 5.60 percentage points in April, the Bank of Greece said in a statement on Tuesday.

In April 2023, the weighted average interest rate on new deposits remained almost unchanged at 0.25%, while the corresponding rate on new loans increased to 5.85%.

The average interest rate on overnight deposits placed by households remained almost unchanged at 0.02%, while the corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations remained unchanged at 0.10%.

According to the same data, the average interest rate on deposits from households with an agreed maturity of up to 1 year increased by 6 basis points to 1.22% and the corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations increased by 40 basis points to 1.87%.

The weighted average interest rate on new loans to households and non-financial corporations increased by 12 basis points to 5.85%.

Moreover, the average interest rate on new corporate loans without a defined maturity increased by 41 basis points to 6.36%, the bank said, adding that the corresponding rate on loans to sole proprietors increased by 14 basis points to 7.57%.