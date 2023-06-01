Greek tourism receiving positive messages

Tourism representatives talk about a new sense of optimism in Northern Greece destinations for June and July. Prospects however are not so promising for the coming “long” weekend of the Holy Spirit Monday mainly due to the poor weather forecast.

Chalkidiki

The majority of hotels in Chalkidiki will open for the upcoming weekend marking the beginning of the summer season. Strong demand has been recorded for June when occupancy rates are expected to reach 70%-80%. Chalkidiki attracts mainly British tourists followed by Germans and Dutch, while tourists from the Balkans – mainly Romanians – start arriving after June 15.

Pieria

Pieria is a classic destination for Greek and Balkan citizens. According to the president of the Pieria Hoteliers Association, Heraklis Tsitlakidis, Greeks make up 40% of the expected visitors for the three-day break while tourists from the Balkans are also expected, but due to the weather conditions, occupancy has not yet exceeded 50%. However, there is optimism for last minute bookings.

Thassos

The pre-bookings for June and July are high for Thassos, attracting mainly Romanians from the Balkans and British from the rest of Europe, while there is also demand from Germany, but this year – as noted by the president of the island’s hoteliers, Paris Paraschoudis, “there seems to be an issue with Germans who seem to be cutting down on their holiday expenses.”

The Polish market is on the rise, while tourists from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Scandinavian countries and Denmark are also expected on the island.

Pelion

Occupancy in Pelion is currently around 60%, with strong interest from Britain, Germany and the Balkans. Israeli tourists are also expected after June 15.