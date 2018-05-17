ASE seeks to rebound after 3-day slide

By I. Zafolia

zaf@naftemporiki.gr

Signs of resilience by the Athens Stock Exchange are now the order of the day, given that Greece's bourse has experienced a "mini crash" this week due to international and domestic developments, with sellers far outpacing buyers.

Specifically, the general index closed at 787.9 points on Wednesday, down by 1.43 percent, and with bank shares feeling the brunt of the bearish mood in markets.

The banking index fell by 3.5 percent.

Over the last three sessions, the general index fell 4.19 percent; 8.2 percent for the banking sector.

Overall the ASE's capitalization was reduced by 1.6 billion euros.