Request by Minoan for 4-month license to field another F/B on popular Aegean route rejected

Wednesday, 09 May 2018 10:29
UPD:10:30
A- A A+

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A shipping ministry-affiliated council for coastal transports (ferry boat routes, chiefly) has reportedly blocked a request by Minoan Lines to use another vessel for its Piraeus-Syros-Mykonos-Naxos route for four months, namely, the coming summer season.

Minoan wants to use its "Minoan Pallas" F/B on the route.

Conversely, members of the council approved a request by Gold Star Ferries to schedule two fast-craft for Aegean island ferry boat routes.

The decision, which can be over-riden by the relevant shipping minister, marks the second or third time a request by Minoan has been rejected in recent years by the coastal shipping council.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών