Request by Minoan for 4-month license to field another F/B on popular Aegean route rejected

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A shipping ministry-affiliated council for coastal transports (ferry boat routes, chiefly) has reportedly blocked a request by Minoan Lines to use another vessel for its Piraeus-Syros-Mykonos-Naxos route for four months, namely, the coming summer season.

Minoan wants to use its "Minoan Pallas" F/B on the route.

Conversely, members of the council approved a request by Gold Star Ferries to schedule two fast-craft for Aegean island ferry boat routes.

The decision, which can be over-riden by the relevant shipping minister, marks the second or third time a request by Minoan has been rejected in recent years by the coastal shipping council.