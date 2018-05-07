Govt sources: No involvement in National Bank developments

Monday, 07 May 2018 16:39
UPD:17:13
Government "sources" on Monday were prominently quoted as distancing the current coalition government from recent developments at National Bank of Greece, namely, the resignation of NBG CEO Leonidas Fragiadakis on Friday – a day before ECB-administered "stress tests" on the four were announced.

“The government has its views over National Bank’s operation, however, it does not have any indirect or direct involvement in internal (NBG) processes and specifically recent developments,” was the statement circulated via the Tsipras government’s preferred “non paper” method.

The same statement said whatever developments have been initiated by NBG’s board of directors.

