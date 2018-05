The Greek state arrears to the private sector increased for a second straigth month in March 2018, according to the General Accounting Office. The figure stood at 2.461 billion euros in January 2018, rising to 2.62 billion euros in February 2018 and 2.734 billion euros in March 2018.

March 2018 witnessed an increase of 130 million euros in the figure, but also the disbursement of a 500-million-euro tranche in loan money from the ESM, and with the money aimed at covering such arrears.