Tsakalotos to FT: More frequent monitoring missions after Greek bailout ends

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was quoted by FT, in an article posted on Thursday, as saying that EU monitoring missions will probably be "more frequent" than the twice-a-year evaluations now conducted by creditors' auditors. The latter were a fixture in post-bailout Eurozone members.

“It is likely to be a case of three or four visits instead of two,” he said.

In response to creditors' demand for a long-term growth strategy by Greece after the third - and last - memorandum ends, Tsakalotos referred to measures to speed up the judicial process, a decades-long promise by successive Greek governments to make the country's public administration "more efficient" and efforts to improve conditions for doing business in Greece - where capital controls are still imposed.

“This is our own growth plan and its ownership is important for us ... We don’t want to surprise anyone, whether it’s the financial markets or the institutions.”