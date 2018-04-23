Tsipras rails against prospect of precautionary credit line after 3rd bailout ends in Aug.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday used language reminiscent of his more radical posturing as main opposition leader prior to assuming power in January 2015, attacking proponents of a precautionary credit line for the country after the third bailout ends in August 2018.

Addressing MPs of his ruling SYRIZA party in Parliament, Tsipras said arguments in favor of such a credit line are a "modern version" subjugation, using a term taken directly from the Ottoman-era occupation of Greece.     

Tsipras, speaking on the same day as the statistics authority announced a massive, by EZ standards, primary budget surplus for 2017, said a "clean exit" from the memorandum is on the horizon.

"This time they (proponents) aren't referring to a fourth memorandum but to a similar mechanism under a different wrapping, the so-called precautionary credit line ... there is no continuation on the horizon, nor an extension of the memorandum, nor a 'dirty exit'," he said.
The poll-trailing Tsipras coalition government has for months pointed to the end of the third memorandum, linked with a guaranteed credit line of low interest loans extended by European partners and institutions, as a "landmark" for the country's economic recovery.

