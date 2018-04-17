Emphasis on IT and innovation at Posidonia 2018

Automated ports, "smart" vessels without ...crews, state-of-the-art weather forecasts based on a ship's specific location as well as the collection and processing of a vessel's data on the "cloud" are just some of the pioneering concepts that will be showcased at this year's Posidonia.

Posidonia 2018, billed as the world's most important shipping convention and exhibition, will be hosted at the Athens Metropolitan Expo between June 4 and June 8.

In a sign of the times, more than 60 international companies from the IT and communications sectors, representing 18 countries, have already confirmed their participation.

In highlighting the decidedly 21st century evolution of an ancient commercial endeavor - sea trade and transportation - hi-tech companies are expected to showcase solutions and innovations for maritime shipping based on AI, the management of big data, automation, cyber-protection and computational applications.