Arrears to Greek state increase by 766 mln€ alone in Jan. 2018

Another 766 million euros were added in January 2018 to the category of arrears owed to the Greek state, with the overall figure now exceeding 101 billion euros.

Based on figures announced on Wednesday by the Independent Public Revenues Authority, the first month of 2018 also showed stepped up obligatory measures - mostly seizures of cash in taxpayers' bank accounts - by tax authorities for arrears to the state. The number of taxpayers facing obligatory collection measures reached 1.067 million in January 2018, up from 1.05 million in December 2017, the preceding month.

People with any amount of arrears to the tax bureau reached 4.107 million in January 2018, up from 4.068 million the previous month, with 1.757 million debtors facing obligatory collection measures in the country of 11 million residents.

The total amount of arrears owed to the Greek state, including pension funds, reached the astronomical figure of 101.322 billion euros in January 2018, up from 99.927 billion at the end of 2017.

Of course, the biggest chunk of this amount relates to arrears and debts dating back decades, often corresponding to businesses and companies no longer in operation and taxpayers no longer living or no longer part of the active population.