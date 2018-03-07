Appellate council rules against extradition of Kurd arrested before Erdogan visit to Athens

A three-justice appellate council in Athens on Tuesday ruled against the extradition of one of nine Turkish citizens, identified as ethnic Kurds, facing charges in Turkey.

The nine individuals were arrested in the Greek capital before the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Athens last December. A similar decision had been previously issued for another of the nine.

The appellate council essentially accepted a recommendation by a relevant prosecutor, namely, that the 48-year-old suspect risks being prosecuted in Turkey for other offenses than the ones included in an arrest warrant forwarded by Turkish authorities.

He was returned to custody, as he continues to face charges for crimes allegedly committed in Greece.