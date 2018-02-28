BoG Gov, ECB's Nouy discuss NPLs afflicting Greek banking system

Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras on Wednesday received the chairwoman of the supervisory board at the European Central Bank (ECB) and SSM chief Danièle Nouy, with the volatile issue of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the country reportedly dominating the talks.

Both sides merely reiterated that Greece's systemic banks must accelerate efforts to reduce NPLs.

According to BoG sources, Stournaras and Nouy also discussed broader issues dealing with the Greek economy and banking sector.

The meeting was held at the Bank of Greece in downtown Athens.