Greece's trade balance widens in 2017; exports, imports up

Greece's balance of trade deficit widened to 21.5 billion euros in 2017, up by 2.8 billion euros in relation to 2016. According to Eurostat, Greek exports during the preceding year reached a value of 28.8 billion euros, an increase of 13 percent, yoy.

The breakdown was 8.8 percent for exports in the EU and 20 percent towards third countries.

Conversely, imports in the recession-battered country totaled 50.3 billion euros, an increase of 13 percent; 8 higher from EU countries and 21 percent from third countries.