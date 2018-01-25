Ankara takes offense over Tsipras comment regarding 'aggressive neighbor'

Ankara took umbrage with a statement by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday at a World Economic Forum panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, as the latter referred to an aggressive and at times unpredictable neighbor, by which he meant Turkey.

Official Turkey's response was that Tsipras should look for "examples of aggressiveness" in his own Cabinet, a quip aimed at Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos. The latter is the head of a small rightist-populist political party that serves as the junior partner in the current Greek coalition government.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the theme of "Stabilizing the Mediterranean", Tsipras reminded that he took over Greece's reins during a very difficult time for the country. He cited the economic crisis, a refugee/ migrant crisis (which affected Greece from Turkey) in a very destabilized and fragile wider region, and "with an aggressive and, at times, unpredictable neighbor, with an aggressive military activity in the Aegean; (military) over flights, and with open issues, such as the Cyprus problem."

A spokesman at Turkey's foreign ministry said Ankara does not accept the Greek premier's statement.