Closely watched Tsipras - Zaev meeting on Wed.

Monday, 22 January 2018 21:19
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office on Monday announced the latter’s itinerary for the World Economic Forum in Davos, beginning on Tuesday, with Wednesday meeting with his counterpart from the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev, drawing most of the attention – at least by local media.

A series of contacts with other international leaders is also on Tsipras’ schedule, including with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, as well as on Thursday with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. 

