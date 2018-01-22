Govt spox warns against 'extreme nationalist outbreaks', when asked about Thessaloniki rally

A government spokesman on Monday warned against what he called “extreme nationalist outbreaks”, in a first official response to a large protest rally in Thessaloniki a day earlier, organized to oppose the use of the term “Macedonia” in any future solution for the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM).

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos made the statement in response to press questions over the rally.

“We know there are citizens who have a sensitivity in relation to the specific issue; this sensitivity should not be exploited by right-wing and extreme nationalist forces, which only do harm towards finding a solution,” he said.