DG Comp: Market test shows 15 investors interested in PPC lignite unit

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Fifteen major business concerns have reportedly expressed an interest in the purchase of at least one Public Power Corp. (PPC) production unit, according to results of a market test conducted by the EU Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP).

Results of the market test were conveyed to Greece's relevant environment and energy ministry last week, with sources within the latter pointing to would-be investors from within the country, in the EU and outside the Union.

The development is judged as "very satisfactory", according to Minister Giorgos Stathakis, as the memorandum- and DC COMP-goal is the sell-off of some 40 percent of PPC's lignite-fired power production.