Passenger traffic and flights posted an all-time high in Greece last year, according to figures released by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday.

Specifically, the total number of flights landing and taking off from Greek airports exceeded 482,000 (192,212 domestic and 290,198 international), an increase of 2.7 percent over 2016.

The number of passengers passing through Greek airports in 2017 squeaked past the 58-million mark, up by a noteworthy 9.5 percent from 2016.