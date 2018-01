Qatar Airways this week inaugurated the use of an ultra-modern Airbus A350 for its Athens-Doha route, with a relevant ceremony held on Monday at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker expressed the Gulf carrier's satisfaction with the development, while referring to Athens as a significant destination for the company.

QA is also readying the commencement of a route connecting Doha with the northern port city of Thessaloniki.