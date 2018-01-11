No bids submitted in auction for iconic high speed ferry 'Aiolos Kenteris'

A first “electronic” auction for the high-speed passenger ferry “Aiolos Kenteris” on Wednesday failed to attract a single bid, with the minimum price set by a relevant bankruptcy court at 6.5 million euros.

A previous auction on Dec. 6 had been postponed due to an injunction filed by the vessel’s troubled owner, NEL shipping lines, whereas the minimum price at the time was 4.5 million euros.

Piraeus Bank is the expediting party in the auction.

According to market analysts who spoke to “N”, the minimum bid price of 6.5 million euros is too high.

As a result, Piraeus Bank is expected to file a motion with the relevant court requesting that the minimum bid price be lowered in any next auction.