Govt 'non paper': Next bailout tranche at 4.5 bln€

The government on Thursday flatly denied same-day press reports that a loan tranche to be disbursed after the conclusion of a pending third review of the ongoing bailout will reach 7.5 to eight billion euros.

Using a preferred "non paper" method, the figure cited was 4.5 billion euros.

In a breakdown, government sources said the upcoming tranche depends on the country's cash basis needs between February and June 2018, which are three billion euros. Another 1.5 billion euros will be needed to cover the state's arrears to the private sector.