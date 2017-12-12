Athens eyeing another market foray timed with conclusion of 3rd bailout review

The top leadership of the leftist-rightist coalition government took the "Greece is back" leitmotif on the road this week, in a bid to boost the investor and markets' confidence in the country ahead of the scheduled end of the third memorandum in August 2018 - which also marks the end of a dedicated "life line" for the Greek state by institutional creditors.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos continued his high-profile contacts in New York City this week, where he arrived last Saturday. His itinerary included meeting with top investment funds and banking groups (JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Paribas etc) in the US metropolis, with the emphasis here reportedly on drumming up interest in future Greek bond issues. On Monday afternoon, he spoke at the annual Capital Link conference.

According to reports, the Greek finance ministry wants to attempt another foray into international sovereign capital markets immediately after the third review of the ongoing bailout is concluded, i.e. in the first quarter of 2018. By all accounts, the third review will be officially concluded in the first part of January or even early February 2018.