Take-up of a 30-billion-euro bond swap offered by the Greek state has reached 86.1 percent, attracting high demand by bond holders, with the final tally at 25.47 billion euros.

According to finance ministry sources, the swap rate was even higher, as 2.5 billion euros of the PSI-era bonds were excluded due to institutional reasons.

Five new bond issues will take the place of the 25.75 billion euros in swapped debt.