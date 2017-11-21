Athens loses out to Amsterdam for relocation of European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Tuesday, 21 November 2017
UPD:11:11
The Greek government's bid to relocate the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to Athens fell flat this week, as the EU on Monday announced that Amsterdam will now be its headquarters.

The decision in favor of Amsterdam was taken by the EU 27 during a General Affairs Council.

The Tsipras government has lobbied to have the Brexit-affected agency relocated to Athens, a move that would have meant distinct financial benefits as well as increased symbolism of a successful Greek economic recovery.

The EMA press release reads:

