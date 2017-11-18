Top 5 countries in terms of businesses linked with Greek FB users: US, Germany, Cyprus, UK and Italy

Representatives of some 64 percent of Greece-based businesses surveyed in a recent study said sales to buyers outside the country are a challenge they want to meet.

The Future of Business Survey study, conducted by the World Bank, the OECB and Facebook, calculated that 1.2 billion people in the world are linked to at least one small business in another country, different from the one they live.

In terms of Greece, 80 percent of Facebook users in the country are linked with at least one SME based in another country.

The “top 5” countries whose SMEs lure Greek FB users are the United States, Germany, Cyprus, the UK and Italy.

Moreover, 56.5 million FB users from around the world are linked to at least one business based in Greece.

In a bid to assist businesses in finding customers from around the world, Facebook has recently proposed several new marketing and networking tools.