Privatization fund: 20 investors express interest for nine properties included in e-auction platform

Greece's privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Wednesday announced that a total of 20 investors have expressed interest in a tender process, via an online e-auction platform (www.e-publicrealestate.gr), for nine real estate properties.

Nine properties around Greece are up for sale or long-term lease, specifically:

- Dimini, city of Volos, Magnisia Prefecture: A fenced industrial plot, located at the southern edge of Industrial Area A of Volos, facing the southern boundary of the aforementioned Industrial Area.

- Mana Sanatorium: A land parcel, adjacent to Mana Sanatorium, near Korfoksylia in the municipality of Gortynia, which is located in mountainous Arcadia prefecture (50-year lease).

- Old town of Nafplio: A three-storey building on Vassileos Konstantinou St. No. 6, within the traditional quarter of the city of Nafplio (sale).

- Patras, Achaia prefecture: A three-storey building with a preserved facade on Agios Nikolaos St. No. 8 in the center of the city (sale).

- Ippokratous St. No. 88: A six-storey office building in the center of Athens with a basement, ground floor with a loft and roof (sale).

- Aeolou St. No. 17 and Ermou St. No. 64: Ideal 2/3 share of an ab indiviso whole floor apartment in the center of Athens (sale).

- Former Andritsaina district court: A three-storey stone-built tile-roofed building located on the Megalopolis - Andritsena provincial road, in the district of Agia Varvara in the township of Andritsena, in the Peloponnese (sale).

- Sabariza, Ermioni: Three neighboring land plots in the coastal village of Ermioni, in the prefecture of Argolis, Peloponnese (sale).

- Hotel Iniochos: Ideal share of 2/3 of an ab indiviso 3-star hotel on Veranzerou St. No. 26, in the center of Athens (sale).

According to a HRADF press release, following the verification and audit of the supporting documentation, the agency's board of directors will decide on the selection of participants and the start prices of the e-auction for each property, based on the highest, valid financial offer submitted and on the Independent Evaluation.