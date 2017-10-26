Govt again refers to agreements with creditors in review negotiations

The Greek government again referred to an "agreement" on Thursday evening between Athens and creditors' representatives, who arrived this week for negotiations to conclude the third review of the ongoing bailout.

The latest agreement, according to the government, refers to criteria for eligible debtors into a new out-of-court settlement process, in the 20,000 to 50,000 euro category.

Both sides also reportedly concluded talks on issues referring to administrative reforms and rates for bereavement pensions.

No information was provided on fiscal issues or labor sector liberalization.