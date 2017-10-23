Frigoglass announces completion of debt restructuring, board reshuffle

Greek multinational Frigoglass, a commercial refrigeration manufacturer and a leading producer of glass in West Africa, on Monday announced a board reshuffle, with three new members to be appointed.

The announcement comes on the same day as the listed company reported the completion of a capital and debt restructuring.

A day earlier, a share capital increase by Frigoglass was subscribed by 46,08 percent, with placement of 63.459 million euros.

According to a company press release, amount was subscribed by 19 of company’s existing shareholders, "who fully exercised their pre-emptive rights, on time, corresponding to 174,588,263 new common voting registered shares of a nominal value of €0.36 each. The Company’s main shareholder, Boval S.A., has contributed a total amount of €60,000,001.62, whereas the remaining of €3,459,340.20 was contributed by other existing shareholders. Following the end of the exercise period of the preemptive rights, 204,296,311 new common voting registered shares were not disposed."

