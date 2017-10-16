Privatization fund: Tender winner has tabled needed paperwork for Thessaloniki Port Authority sale

Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) has reportedly been sent the remaining paperwork in order to transfer 67 percent of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTh) to a consortium that won an international tender for the specific privatization.

According to press reports in Athens, the consortium, comprised of DIEP GmbH-Τerminal Link SAS-Βelterra Investments Ltd., has fulfilled the requirements stipulated in the tender process, with the next hurdle being approval by the Court of Audit, probably within the week. The latter is the top administrative entity in the country tasked with reviewing major public sector contract.